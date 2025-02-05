Petrobras (PBR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Petrobras (PBR) closed the latest trading day at $13.92, indicating a -1.49% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

The oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 4.74% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Petrobras will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.63 billion, down 16.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Petrobras. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.21% lower. At present, Petrobras boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.32, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PBR has a PEG ratio of 0.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

