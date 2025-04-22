Petrobras (PBR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.49, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.71%.

The the stock of oil and gas company has fallen by 17.61% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Petrobras in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.07, signifying a 42.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.65 billion, down 13.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.01 per share and a revenue of $87.12 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.01% and -4.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.91% decrease. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Petrobras is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.9.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 212, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.