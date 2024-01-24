Petrobras (PBR) Signs Contract Worth $70 Million With Solstad

Petrobras PBR, the leading Brazilian state-run oil company, signed a significant contract with Solstad Offshore ASA, a prominent Norwegian offshore vessel owner, to further strengthen its offshore operations. This agreement secures two state-of-the-art subsea construction vessels (CSVs) for crucial activities in supporting production on the Brazilian continental shelf. This strategic move represents a significant advancement in the field of subsea construction vessels (CSV) and demonstrates the collaborative efforts of two major players in the oil and gas industry.

The agreement encompasses two key aspects, which have been discussed below.

A two-year contract (with a two-year extension option) for the CSV Normand Fortress: This vessel will provide key accommodation services, supporting the production activities across the Brazilian continental shelf. Its deployment is slated for the second quarter of 2024, marking a milestone in Petrobras' operational efficiency.

A six-month extension of the existing contract for the CSV Normand Valiant: This extension ensures the continued availability of this vessel until mid-February 2025, further solidifying the partnership between Petrobras and Solstad Offshore.

The combined gross contract value is approximately $70 million, highlighting the substantial nature of this collaboration. This investment reflects Petrobras' dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology and experienced partners to maximize its oil and gas production, ultimately contributing to Brazil's energy security and economic growth.

The partnership with Solstad Offshore presents several key benefits:

Enhanced operational efficiency: The Normand Fortress and Normand Valiant vessels boast advanced capabilities, ensuring reliable and efficient support for Petrobras' offshore operations.

Improved crew comfort and safety: These vessels provide comfortable and well-equipped accommodation facilities for crews working on demanding offshore projects.

Strengthened technological expertise: Solstad Offshore's extensive experience in vessel operations complements Petrobras' dedication to innovation and technological advancement.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Petrobras engages in the exploration, production, and global sale of oil and gas, with operations spanning Brazil and international markets. The company operates under three main segments — Exploration and Production, Transportation and Marketing, and Gas and Power. Currently, PBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Sunoco LP SUN and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Enbridge Inc. ENB, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Sunoco is valued at $5.7 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $3.37 per share, or 5.94%, on an annual basis.

Sunoco, along with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates under two segments — Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other.

Oceaneering International is worth $2.07 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 8.3%.

The company provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.

Enbridge is valued at $76.1 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $2.6 per share, or 7.26%, on an annual basis.

Enbridge and its subsidiaries are an energy infrastructure company with five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation and Energy Services.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.