Petrobras (PBR) Signs Contract to Offload Potiguar Fields

Brazilian state-owned oil giant, Petrobras PBR, revealed that it has signed a deal to sell 100% of its interest in 22 concessions of onshore and offshore production fields, along with its infrastructure situated in the Potiguar basin (together called the Potiguar Cluster) in the Rio Grande do Norte, north of Brazil, to 3R Potiguar, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás. The transaction also includes the Potiguar Clara Camarao refinery with a processing capacity of 39,600 barrels per day.

This deal is in accordance with Petrobras’ portfolio management strategy and an improvement in its capital allocation while maximizing value. The company is looking to produce superior quality oil with reduced emissions by increasing the concentration of its resources on assets in deep and ultradeep waters.

The said agreement, which will require regulatory approval from Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), is worth $1.38 billion ($110 million paid, $1.04 billion to be paid at closure and four annual installments of $ 58.75 million each by March 2024). It is understood that there could be adjustments to the contract amount at the time of closing.

The Potiguar Basin consists of three subclusters (Canto do Amaro, Alto do Rodrigues and Ubarana), having an aggregate of 22 fields across 19 onshore and three offshore concessions, and incorporates access to the infrastructure necessary for processing, refining, logistics, storage, transportation and export of oil and natural gas. Ubarana subcluster concessions are located in shallow waters around 10 km and 22 km off the coast of the municipality of Guamaré-RN, while subclusters Canto do Amaro and Alto do Rodrigues are onshore. The average output from three of these subclusters last year was 20,600 barrels of oil per day and 58,100 m³ of natural gas per day.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras S.A. is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. The company’s activities include exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation.

