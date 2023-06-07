Petrobras (PBR) Shifts Focus, Boosts Low-Carbon Initiatives

Petrobras PBR, in an attempt to align with the global shift toward sustainable energy sources, announced a revision of its 2023-2028 strategic plan. The Brazilian state-run oil company aims to increase its investments in low-carbon initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to energy transition and diversification of its portfolio.

Let’s delve into the details of Petrobras' revised plan, highlighting the potential impact of this move on the company’s performance.

PBR’s New Vision

With the growing demand for environmentally friendly alternatives, Petrobras has decided to make a significant shift in its approach. The company's board of directors approved a revision of its strategic plan, which now sets a target of allocating 6-15% of its total capital expenditure (“CAPEX”) toward low-carbon initiatives. This is a notable increase from the previous 6% allocated in the 2023-2027 plan.

The revised plan underlines PBR's determination to adapt to the changing energy landscape and proactively invest in sustainable solutions. By committing a substantial portion of its CAPEX toward low-carbon projects, the company aims to contribute to global efforts in mitigating climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

The Path to Low-Carbon Business

With the new strategic plan, Petrobras seeks to prioritize the development and expansion of its low-carbon business ventures.

Under the leadership of chief executive Jean Paul Prates, Petrobras is on a mission to drive a transition toward renewables while keeping its oil expansion on track. This bold vision sets PBR on a path to becoming a key player in the global energy transition.

Investments in Renewable Energies

Based on the company's previous annual CAPEX, analysts at JPMorgan estimate that the revised plan would translate to approximately $1-$2 billion per year in investments. The amount would be allocated to renewable energies and decarbonization of operations.

By injecting substantial resources into research, development and implementation of sustainable technologies, Petrobras aims to expedite the adoption of renewable energy sources and reduce its environmental impact.

The Controversial Well and Environmental Concerns

Amid its ambitious plans for low-carbon investments, the company is also facing a contentious situation related to its bid for a license to drill a well near the mouth of the Amazon River. PBR encountered previous rejections from the environmental agency Ibama regarding this activity.

The drill project would be an opportunity for Petrobras to demonstrate its ability to balance its existing operations with its transition toward low-carbon alternatives.

Five-Year Strategic Plan

While the full details of PBR’s strategic plan are expected to be disclosed by the end of this year, the company's increasing investments in low-carbon initiatives signify a profound shift in its business approach.

By embracing renewable energy sources, decarbonizing operations and actively diversifying its portfolio, Petrobras aims to position itself as a leader in the global energy transition. Through this strategic vision, it demonstrates its dedication to fostering a sustainable energy ecosystem.

The forthcoming five-year strategic plan will shed further light on PBR's comprehensive roadmap for achieving its ambitious goals.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Evolution Petroleum EPM and Murphy USA MUSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Archrock AROC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Evolution Petroleum: EPM is worth approximately $265.82 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 6.01% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.23. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 18.10, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Murphy USA: MUSA is valued at around $6.13 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 11.3%.

MUSA currently pays dividends of $1.52 per share, or 0.54% on an annual basis. MUSA's payout ratio sits at 6% of earnings.

Archrock: AROC is valued at around $1.46 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.34% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 6.43%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

