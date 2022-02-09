Petrobras (PBR) Sells Stake in Alagoas Fields for $300M

Brazil’s government-controlled oil major, Petrobras PBR, made public that it has concluded the sale of its interest in seven onshore and shallow water concessions named Alagoas Cluster, which is situated in the state of Alagoas, Brazil, to Origem Energia.

This deal, which was first announced last July, is in accordance with Petrobras’ portfolio management strategy and its plan to improve capital allocation while maximizing value. The total consideration is worth $300 million, of which $60 million was paid to PBR at the time of signing the agreement and the outstanding amount of $240 million was paid at the conclusion of the contract.

The Alagoas field consists of six onshore (Anambé, Arapaçu, Cidade de São Miguel dos Campos, Furado, Pilar and São Miguel dos Campos) concessions and one offshore (Paru) concession located in shallow waters with a depth of 24 meters. The average daily output of the cluster in 2021 was 1,620 barrels of oil, 550,000 cubic meters of natural gas and 62,000 barrels of condensate. Apart from the fields and their production facilities, the deal also includes the Natural Gas Processing Unit of Alagoas, which processes about 2 million m³/day and handles all the clusters’ gas.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras S.A. is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. The company’s activities include exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation.

