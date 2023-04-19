Petrobras (PBR) Sells Entire Stake in Norte Capixaba Cluster

Petrobras PBR recently announced the sale of its entire stake in four onshore production fields in the State of Espírito Santo (jointly called Norte Capixaba Cluster) to Seacrest Petróleo SPE Norte Capixaba Ltda (Seacrest). The transaction is part of PBR’s divestment plan to reduce debt and focus on deepwater exploration and production. It involves four onshore fields — Canc, Fazenda Alegre, Fazenda So Rafael and Fazenda Santa Luzia.

The Norte Capixaba Cluster contributes 3.3% to Petrobras' production in the State of Espírito Santo. Seacrest paid $426.65 million to PBR and owes another $66 million in contingent payments that are to be based on future prices of international crude benchmark Brent. The deal is valued at $544 million in total.

The transaction does not impact Petrobras' other undertakings in the region, where it continues operations in major deepwater fields like Parque das Baleias, in addition to seven exploratory areas. The state also hosts the company's Cacimbas and Sul Capixaba natural gas processing units, as well as Barra do Riacho Waterway Terminal.

This sale is significant for Petrobras as it reduces the company's stake in onshore fields and reinforces its commitment to deepwater exploration and production. Despite the controversy surrounding PBR’s divestment plan, the company announced that it will maintain its commitments made in the Strategic Plan 2023-27 for the State of Espírito Santo. It will lay emphasis on the deployment of the Maria Quitéria platform at Parque das Baleias, the interconnection of new wells and an increase in its production curve by 2027.

Besides a targeted investment of $20 billion in chartering new platforms, the plan projects capital investments of $78 billion for PBR’s overall operations over the next five years. The exploration and production segment will receive 83% of the projected amount, while the refining, gas and power segments will receive 12%.

In conclusion, Petrobras' sale of its entire stake in four onshore fields in the State of Espírito Santo is a significant development in its divestment plan.

Petrobras, headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, is the largest integrated energy company in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. It engages in activities like oil exploration, exploitation, refining, processing, trading and transportation. PBR also deals in natural gas, fluid hydrocarbons and other energy-related activities. Currently, Petrobras carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

