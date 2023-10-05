Petrobras (PBR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Petrobras (PBR) reached $13.78, with a -0.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 7.17% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Petrobras in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.93%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $23.66 billion, reflecting a 26.99% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.59 per share and a revenue of $97.18 billion, demonstrating changes of -32.14% and -21.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Petrobras. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% higher. Currently, Petrobras is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Petrobras is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.45.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.