Petrobras (PBR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Petrobras (PBR) ended the recent trading session at $14.01, demonstrating a +1.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have depreciated by 7.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Petrobras in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.86, indicating a 4.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $24.66 billion, indicating a 7.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $98.78 billion, indicating changes of -15.31% and -3.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Petrobras's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 4.33 for its industry.

One should further note that PBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

