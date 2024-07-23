Petrobras (PBR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $14.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Petrobras in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 27.78% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.66 billion, showing a 7.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.43 per share and a revenue of $97.77 billion, indicating changes of -17.94% and -4.53%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.04% lower within the past month. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.3 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 4.28.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

