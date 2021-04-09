Petrobras (PBR) Postpones Production From Mero 1 to Next Year

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras PBR recently informed that the production of Mero 1 development, which was scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2021, has been postponed.

Due to a delay in the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Guanabara conversion works in China amid coronavirus, Petrobras now expects Mero 1 to go online in the first quarter of 2022.

The converted FPSO with a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels per day will be built in the Mero field off the coast of Brazil. The Mero 1 pre-salt field is located in the north-western part of the Libra block in the prolific pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin at a water depth of 2,100 meters. Notably, the Mero field has three more vital areas, namely Mero 2, Mero 3 and Mero 4, to be developed separately.

Petrobras is the leader and has 40% stake in the Libra consortium. Its partners in the project, namely Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A, TOTAL S.A. TOT, CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda. and CNOOC Limited (CEO) own respective interests of 20%, 20%, 10% and 10% in the consortium. The state-run Pré-Sal Petróleo, PPSA is the contract manager of the project. Notably, recoverable resources in the Libra oilfield are in the range of 7.9-15 billion barrels of oil.

Earlier this week, the currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Petrobras informed that it will be taking over BP p.l.c.’s BP operatorship and its stakes in the six exploration blocks located in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, precisely 120 kilometers offshore Brazil. The development took place after the to-be-acquired entity decided to resign as an operator of these blocks, which are usually referenced as FZA-M-57, FZA-M-59, FZA-M-86, FZA-M-88, FZA-M-125 and FZA-M-127. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Company Profile

Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the biggest in Latin America. The company’s activities include exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks. The activities also include refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons besides other energy-related operations.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TOTAL SE (TOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.