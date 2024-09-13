Petrobras (PBR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed the latest trading day at $14.53, indicating a +0.62% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 4.05% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Petrobras in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.25 billion, down 9% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $94.76 billion, indicating changes of -24.88% and -7.47%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.26% lower. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Petrobras is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.26, so one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that PBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.17.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.