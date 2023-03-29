Petrobras (PBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $10.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 7.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.75 billion, up 2.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $115.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.16% and -7.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.45% lower. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.98 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.78.

Investors should also note that PBR has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

