Petrobras (PBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.14, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.38%.

The stock of oil and gas company has fallen by 8.11% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Petrobras in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Petrobras to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.17%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.01 billion, showing a 14.73% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.73 per share and a revenue of $81.97 billion, demonstrating changes of -8.39% and -10.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.09% lower. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.06.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

