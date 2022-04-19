Petrobras (PBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $14.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 6.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.22% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Petrobras will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 2433.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.02 billion, up 72.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $97.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.46% and +15.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.05, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

