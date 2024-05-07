Petrobras (PBR) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Petrobras (PBR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. PBR recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

PBR has rallied 6.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests PBR could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PBR's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PBR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

