Petrobras (PBR) Joins Forces With PXGEO for OBN Survey

Petrobras PBR, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company, recently inked a contract with PXGEO, a Marine geophysical service provider, for a 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the highly sought-after Santos Basin. This strategic alliance underscores Petrobras' unwavering commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and methodologies, aiming to revolutionize reservoir monitoring and optimize oil and gas production in this prolific basin.

Santos Basin: Geographical Significance

Situated off the coast of Brazil, the Santos Basin has been a focal point for oil and gas exploration. Boasting vast hydrocarbon resources, the basin has played a pivotal role in positioning Brazil as a major player in the global energy market.

The Power of 4D OBN Technology

Traditional seismic surveys provide valuable snapshots of subsurface geology. However, 4D OBN surveys go beyond, capturing repeated seismic data over time to reveal even the most nuanced changes within the reservoir. This enables:

Deeper Reservoir Understanding: Identification of bypassed hydrocarbons, precise tracking of fluid movement and close monitoring of reservoir compaction.

Optimized Production Strategies: Proper planning of well placement, optimization of recovery rates and mitigation of potential risks with confidence.

Reduced Environmental Impact: Minimization of seismic footprint and adoption of a more sustainable approach to exploration and production.

PXGEO: A Trusted Partner for Petrobras

PXGEO has a proven track record of success, having previously collaborated with Petrobras on numerous OBN projects, including the landmark Sapinhoa 4D Baseline OBN program. This project, also in the Santos Basin, revolutionized reservoir management, ultimately leading to a substantial increase in production.

Anticipated Benefits

The implementation of a 4D OBN survey in the Santos Basin is expected to yield a multitude of benefits. These include enhanced reservoir monitoring, improved understanding of fluid movements, early detection of production changes and the ability to fine-tune reservoir management strategies. Ultimately, the data acquired from this survey will help Petrobras to make informed decisions that optimize production and extend the lifespan of its valuable assets.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, PBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like The Williams Companies WMB, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII and Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Williams Companies is valued at $45.35 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.79 per share, or 4.80%, on an annual basis.

WMB, the U.S.-based energy infrastructure company, operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments.

Oceaneering International is worth $2.08 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 38.1%.

The company provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.

Liberty Energy is valued at $3.34 billion. LBRT currently pays a dividend of 20 cents per share, or 1.01%, on an annual basis.

LBRT is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to North American onshore exploration and production companies.

