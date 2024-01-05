Petrobras (PBR) Invests in HEFA Tech for Sustainable Fuel Future

Petrobras ( PBR ), Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company, inked a significant deal with Honeywell UOP to integrate Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (“HEFA”) technology into its operations, per a Renewables News report. The partnership is aimed at boosting the production of aviation biokerosene and 100% renewable diesel, setting the stage for a more sustainable future.

According to the report, the deal, which was unveiled last week, will see Petrobras adopting HEFA technology at the Presidente Bernardes Refinery (“RPBC”) in Cubatao municipality, Sao Paulo state. The innovative technology will utilize soybean oil and beef tallow to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, marking a significant step forward in the company's commitment to environmental responsibility.

The HEFA unit at the RPBC facility is anticipated to process an impressive 2,700 cubic meters of vegetable oils and animal fats daily, showcasing the scalability and efficiency of the chosen technology. This move aligns with Petrobras' broader BioRefining Programme, which envisions a total investment of USD 1.5 billion (1.3 billion Euros) in its refineries. The objective is to develop more modern and sustainable fuels, further contributing to the company's dedication to eco-friendly energy solutions.

Petrobras, in its broader energy transition strategy, plans to invest a total of USD 11.5 billion in various low-carbon initiatives. The company's proactive approach toward sustainability reflects a broader industry trend, as energy companies worldwide seek to diversify their portfolios and reduce carbon footprint.

The adoption of HEFA technology is a pivotal move for Petrobras, not only in terms of environmental impact but also in strengthening its position as a key player in the transition toward cleaner energy alternatives.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Petrobras carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB, Sunoco LP SUN and Murphy USA, Inc. MUSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Williams Companies is well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated substantial long-term growth in U.S. natural gas demand, thanks to its impressive portfolio of large-scale projects that create significant value. The company’s debt maturity profile is in good shape, with its $4.5-billion revolver maturing in fiscal 2023.

WMB’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 13.68%.

Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the U.S. wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, the partnership will continue to generate stable cash flow.

SUN’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 28.33%.

Murphy USA is a low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, whose stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. MUSA’s sourcing infrastructure is another key competitive advantage.

The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, delivering an average surprise of 7.04%.

