Petrobras (PBR) Inks Semisub Contract With Noble in Colombia

Petrobras PBR, the leading Brazilian energy company, signed a major contract with Noble Corporation plc NE for the deployment of the semisubmersible drilling rig Noble Discoverer offshore Colombia. This strategic partnership marks a significant expansion of Petrobras' exploration activities in the region, capitalizing on its exciting growth potential.

The collaboration is not only about tapping into new resources, but also about capitalizing on Colombia's undeniable potential. Noble Discoverer, a seasoned rig built in 2009, is set to begin operations for Petrobras in the second quarter of 2024, with an initial contract spanning 400 days. However, the commitment doesn't end there; potential extension of up to 390 days highlights the strong belief both companies have in unlocking the treasures hidden beneath Colombian waters.

Interestingly, Noble Discoverer is already familiar with the Colombian terrain, having previously served Ecopetrol S.A., another major player in the region. This prior experience adds another layer of confidence to the collaboration, suggesting a smooth transition and efficient operations for Petrobras.

This contract marks a major step in Petrobras' exploration efforts in Colombia, a basin with resurgent potential. It allows PBR to tap into new reserves and potentially increase its oil and gas production in the region. Successful exploration in Colombia aligns with PBR’s broader vision of expanding its footprint and securing future energy resources, contributing to sustained growth and economic prosperity for the company as well as Brazil.

For Colombia, it's a chance to unlock its full potential. With a reliable partner like Petrobras and the expertise of Noble, the country can unlock its vast offshore reserves, fueling economic growth and creating new opportunities for its people.

In conclusion, this partnership with NE underscores Petrobras' dedication to leveraging advanced technology and expertise to unlock new energy resources, thereby ensuring continued growth and prosperity for PBR as well as the region.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, both PBR and NE carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like The Williams Companies WMB and Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Williams Companies is valued at $42.18 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.79 per share, or 5.16%, on an annual basis.

WMB, the U.S.-based energy infrastructure company, operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments.

MUSA is worth $7.55 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 22.8%.

MUSA is involved in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail gasoline stores, principally in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Noble Corporation PLC (NE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.