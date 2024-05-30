Petrobras (PBR) Inks $1.25 Billion Buzios 9 Deal With Subsea 7

Petrobras PBR, Brazil's national oil and gas company, has awarded Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY a contract for the development of the Búzios 9 field. This field is located approximately 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the pre-salt Santos basin at a depth of 2,000 meters. This deal, which is valued at more than $1.25 billion, signifies a win for both companies.

Scope of the Contract

The contract includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 102 kilometers of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system. These activities will ensure the efficient extraction and transportation of hydrocarbons from the Búzios 9 field to onshore facilities.

Wasting no time, SUBCY will start project mobilization. Engineering and management teams will also kick off activities at its offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris. Meanwhile, the SUBCY's spoolbase in Ubu, Espirito Santo, Brazil will handle the fabrication of the pipelines. Offshore operations for installation are scheduled to be instigated in 2026 and continue into 2027.

Strategic Importance of the Búzios 9 Project

The Búzios 9 field is a significant asset within the pre-salt Santos basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in the world. The successful development of this field will contribute substantially to Petrobras' production capacity, reinforcing Brazil's position as a leading global oil producer.

Enhancing Brazil's Oil Production Capabilities

The development of the Búzios 9 field is expected to boost Brazil’s oil production capabilities significantly. With vast reserves of high-quality crude oil, the Santos basin has become a focal point for international energy companies looking to invest in Brazil's growing oil sector.

Technological Innovation and Expertise

Subsea 7’s involvement in the project highlights the importance of technological innovation and expertise in the development of complex offshore oil fields. The company's extensive experience in subsea engineering and installation is crucial to overcoming the challenges posed by the deep-water environment.

Prospects for the Búzios 9 Field

The successful development of the Búzios 9 field will have significant implications for Brazil's energy sector. It will enhance the country's oil production capacity, attract further investment and contribute to economic growth.

Economic Impacts: This project is expected to generate significant economic benefits for Brazil. It will create jobs, stimulate local economies and contribute to the country's GDP.

Environmental Considerations: The project will be conducted with a strong focus on environmental protection. Subsea 7 and Petrobras are committed to minimizing the environmental impacts of their operations and ensuring sustainable development.

Conclusion

The development of the Búzios 9 field represents a significant milestone for Petrobras and Brazil’s energy sector. This project will not only boost Brazil's oil production capacity but also enhance the country's standing in the global energy market. With Subsea 7’s proven expertise in subsea engineering and installation, the Búzios 9 field is set to become a key asset in Brazil's oil industry.

The collaboration between Petrobras and Subsea 7 highlights a strong partnership dedicated to achieving excellence and innovation in offshore oil development. This initiative is poised to bring substantial economic benefits and reinforce sustainable practices, ensuring a positive impact on both the industry and the environment.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, PBR and SUBCY carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC and SM Energy Company SM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is valued at $3.08 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 66 cents per share, or 3.35%, on an annual basis.

AROC, together with its subsidiaries, works as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates under two segments — Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services.

Denver, CO-based SM Energy is valued at $5.63 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 72 cents per share, or 1.47%, on an annual basis.

SM, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, gas and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.