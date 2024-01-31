Petrobras (PBR) Inks $11.7M Contract for EM Survey in Brazil

Petrobras PBR, Brazil's state-owned oil and gas company, has recently awarded Norway’s Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA a significant contract valued at approximately $11.7 million. This contract is aimed at acquiring a multiclient electromagnetic (EM) survey in the offshore regions of Brazil. The contract is set to begin late March or early April of this year.It marks a key step in revitalizing exploration efforts and highlights Petrobras' dedication to securing a sustainable energy future.

The multiclient survey represents a significant investment in cutting-edge exploration technology. It marks the first EMGS acquisition project in Brazilian waters in nearly a decade, signaling a renewed focus on exploration and a shared vision for the future of energy.

This contract signifies a strategic step toward unlocking the full potential of Brazil's offshore resources. The advanced EM technology employed in this survey will provide valuable insights into subsurface geology, aiding effective identification and development of potential hydrocarbon reserves.

This multi-client approach extends the project's reach beyond Petrobras, inviting other companies to participate in the exploration phase and reap the potential benefits. This collaborative model fosters knowledge sharing, optimizes resource allocation, and contributes to a more streamlined and cost-effective exploration landscape.

Petrobras' recent revelation of its strategic plan for the period 2024-2028 emphasizes a significant allocation of the $102 billion investment toward oil and natural gas. In this blueprint, oil and gas are identified as primary drivers of growth, playing a key role in advancing and financing the transition to greener sources of energy supply.

In conclusion, Petrobras' partnership with Electromagnetic Geoservices for the multiclient EM survey represents a strategic move that holds immense potential for the future of energy in Brazil and beyond. It signifies a renewed commitment to exploration, promotes collaboration within the industry and paves the way for responsible resource development in line with global sustainability goals.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, PBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Enbridge Inc. ENB, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 is valued at $4.32 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 38 cents per share, or 2.69%, on an annual basis.

SUBCY offers offshore project services for the energy industry, specializing in subsea field development, covering project management, design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation and commissioning of seabed production facilities.

Oceaneering International is worth $2.17 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 2.9%.

The company provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.

Enbridge is valued at $76.41 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $2.6 per share, or 7.23%, on an annual basis.

Enbridge and its subsidiaries are an energy infrastructure company with five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation and Energy Services.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.