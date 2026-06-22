Petrobras (PBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.01, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.33%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have depreciated by 15.83% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Petrobras in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, up 112.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.8 billion, up 60.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.72 per share and revenue of $118.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.57% and +33.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Petrobras possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.55 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 7.29.

Also, we should mention that PBR has a PEG ratio of 0.67. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.52.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.