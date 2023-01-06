Petrobras (PBR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $10.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 6.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 66.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.89 billion, up 32.69% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.42, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

