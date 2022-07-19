Petrobras (PBR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $11.66, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.37% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.5 billion, up 50.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $113.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +97.48% and +35.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.46% higher. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.97.

We can also see that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.