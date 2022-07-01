Petrobras (PBR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.76, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 15.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.5 billion, up 50.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $113.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +97.48% and +35.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.46% higher. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.29.

We can also see that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

