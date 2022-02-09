Petrobras (PBR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $13.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 14.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Petrobras to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.44 billion, up 75.69% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher within the past month. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.73, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PBR has a PEG ratio of 0.19 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

