Petrobras (PBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.08, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.38% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 43.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.66 billion, down 26.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $97.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -33.65% and -21.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher within the past month. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Petrobras's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.08.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

