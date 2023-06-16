Petrobras (PBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $13.90, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 17.76% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Petrobras will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 45.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.27 billion, down 27.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $102.76 billion, which would represent changes of -38.37% and -17.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% lower within the past month. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.45.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

