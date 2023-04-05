Petrobras (PBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $10.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, down 38.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.69 billion, up 1.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $108.86 billion, which would represent changes of -38.94% and -12.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.94% lower within the past month. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Petrobras's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.13.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

