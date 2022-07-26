Petrobras (PBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $12.61, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 5.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, down 3.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.5 billion, up 50.12% from the year-ago period.

PBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $113.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +105.88% and +35.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.1% higher. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Petrobras is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.96, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PBR's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.