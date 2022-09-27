Petrobras (PBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.25, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 19.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Petrobras will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Petrobras to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 119.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.75 billion, up 40.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $122.37 billion, which would represent changes of +128.15% and +45.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.27, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



