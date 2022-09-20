Petrobras (PBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $13.54, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.94% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.89% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Petrobras to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 119.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.75 billion, up 40.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $122.37 billion, which would represent changes of +128.15% and +45.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.61.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



