Petrobras (PBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $11.01, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 3.3% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Petrobras is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.44 billion, up 75.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Petrobras is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.03.

Meanwhile, PBR's PEG ratio is currently 0.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

