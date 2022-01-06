Petrobras (PBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $10.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 5.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Petrobras to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.44 billion, up 75.69% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Petrobras is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Petrobras's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.96, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

