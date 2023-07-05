Petrobras (PBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $13.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 10.44% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Petrobras will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 45.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.27 billion, down 27.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $102.76 billion, which would represent changes of -38.37% and -17.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% lower. Petrobras is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Petrobras is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.48, which means Petrobras is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

