Petrobras (PBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $14.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 21.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

Petrobras will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 45.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.27 billion, down 27.19% from the year-ago period.

PBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $102.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.37% and -17.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.55% lower. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Petrobras has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.37 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.48, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

