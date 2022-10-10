Petrobras (PBR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed at $14.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 3.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Petrobras as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, up 119.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.75 billion, up 40.84% from the prior-year quarter.

PBR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $122.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +128.15% and +45.73%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.67, so we one might conclude that Petrobras is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.