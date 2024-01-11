Petrobras (PBR), Diamond Offshore Enter 4-Year Drilling Contract

Petrobras PBR, Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas company, recently joined forces with the offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. DO. The Ocean Courage semi-submersible rig, owned by Diamond Offshore, has initiated a four-year contract with Petrobras, signifying the ongoing success of their collaboration.

The Ocean Courage rig recently concluded its campaign with Petrobras in Brazil in late September 2023. After completing its tenure, the rig mobilized to Guanabara Bay to gear up for its upcoming contract with Petrobras, which was originally anticipated to commence in December 2023 and extend until December 2027. Per Diamond Offshore, the rig officially started its new four-year contract with Petrobras last month.

The Ocean Courage rig, built in 2009 by Sembcorp Marine in Singapore, boasts impressive capabilities, including the ability to drill in waters up to 10,000 feet deep, with a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet. This cutting-edge technology positions the rig as a valuable asset for Petrobras in its offshore operations.

Diamond Offshore expressed its enthusiasm for the extended collaboration with Petrobras, emphasizing the significance of the longstanding relationship. The rig owner acknowledged the dedication and efforts of rig crews, Petrobras teams and service providers in ensuring the successful transition. This accomplishment followed the completion of the rig's five-year special periodic survey, contract preparation work and acceptance testing.

Currently, Petrobras carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

