Petrobras (PBR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Petrobras (PBR) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PBR broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of PBR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 20.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that PBR could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at PBR's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch PBR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.Download Zacks’ Metaverse Report now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.