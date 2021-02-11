Petrobras (PBR) Confirms the Sale of RLAM Refinery to Mubadala

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras PBR recently entered into an agreement to sell its Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM) to Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital for $1.65 billion, contingent on regulatory approvals.

For quite some time Petrobras has been looking for a lucrative divestment bid for its RLAM in the Brazilian state of Bahia from prospective buyers. Notably, in June 2020, Mubadala Investment Company began exclusive talks with Petrobras authorities after submitting the best offer to purchase the company’s RLAM and being invited to negotiate the deal. However, discussions were stalled due to some reasons. Then again last December, the state energy producer mulled over an option from the Mubadala Group.

Meanwhile, management informed that this state-run energy giant’s sale process of Refinaria Presidente Getulio Vargas (REPAR) in Parana state was unsuccessful and it chose to halt the same. The deal fell through because the binding offers that Petrobras received for the refinerycomprised conditions that failed to meet its economic-financial evaluation. Hence, the company plans to resume the divestiture of REPAR shortly.

Petrobras is currently on its way to sell eight refineries and all the sales are estimated to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

Of the eight refineries with 1.15 million barrels per day (bpd) of installed capacity, binding proposals for Petrobras’ three refineries, namely REMAN in Amazonas, LUBNOR in Ceara and SIX in Parana states are still in progress.

On Dec 10, Petrobras received the binding offer for REFAP in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Two other refineries, namely RNEST in Pernambuco state and REGAP in Minas Gerais with production capacities worth 130,000 bpd and 166,000 bpd each are slated to get binding offers in the first quarter of this year.

Company Profile

Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the biggest in Latin America. The company’s activities include exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks. Its operations also include refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons apart from other energy-related operations.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Petrobras currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Matador Resources Company MTDR, Plains Group Holdings, L.P. PAGP and Denbury Inc. DEN, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): Get Free Report



Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Get Free Report



Denbury Inc. (DEN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.