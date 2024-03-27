Petrobras (PBR) Buys I-RECs to Achieve 100% Renewable Energy

Petrobras PBR, a Brazilian state-run oil and gas company, announced its acquisition of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs), a clear testament to its dedication to sustainability. These certificates validate that renewable sources powered 100% of its industrial and administrative operations in Brazil throughout 2023. This bold commitment demonstrates Petrobras' commitment to environmental stewardship and marks an important milestone in the energy sector's transition to sustainability.

Advancing Renewable Energy Procurement

Petrobras' proactive approach to renewable energy is demonstrated by its strategic procurement of hydro, wind and solar energy certificates from reputable local companies, including AES Brasil, Cemig and Eletrobras. The company effectively neutralizes its scope 2 emissions through these partnerships, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in environmental responsibility.

Integrated Sustainability Initiatives

Beyond procuring renewable energy from external sources, PBR demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through internal initiatives. The company generates power at various locations, including platforms and refineries, contributing to its overall renewable energy portfolio. This integrated approach reduces environmental impact and fosters operational resilience and efficiency.

Vision for a Sustainable Future

Mauricio Tolmasquim, Petrobras' director of Energy Transition and Sustainability, articulates the company's ambitious sustainability goals. With a target of achieving 50% of its generation capacity from renewable projects by 2030, Petrobras sets a clear trajectory towards a greener energy mix. The company aspires to achieve operational emissions neutrality by 2050, aligning its long-term strategy with global sustainability objectives.

The Significance of International Renewable Energy Certificates

Petrobras' renewable energy strategy is centered on International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs), which serve as tangible proof of renewable energy consumption. Each I-REC represents the generation of one megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable energy, promoting transparency and accountability in the renewable energy industry. Petrobras uses I-RECs to ensure that the power supplied to end users is from renewable sources, reinforcing its commitment to environmental integrity.

Leading the Transition Towards Sustainable Energy

Petrobras' proactive use of renewable energy not only demonstrates corporate leadership but also accelerates the transition to sustainable energy practices in Brazil and beyond. Petrobras is paving the way for a cleaner and more resilient energy future by prioritizing renewable energy procurement and establishing ambitious sustainability goals. As other industry players take note of Petrobras' pioneering initiatives, the momentum for renewable energy adoption grows, establishing Brazil as a global leader in sustainable energy transition.

In conclusion, Petrobras' investment in renewable energy and its commitment to sustainability herald a paradigm shift in the energy landscape. Petrobras exemplifies corporate leadership in driving long-term change by adopting renewable energy procurement, setting ambitious sustainability goals and leveraging International Renewable Energy Certificates.

