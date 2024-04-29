Petrobras (PBR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $17.33, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 12.1% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Petrobras in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, down 23.42% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $25.56 billion, showing a 4.51% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.52 per share and a revenue of $98.76 billion, indicating changes of -15.79% and -3.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Petrobras. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.07% higher. Petrobras currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.56.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

