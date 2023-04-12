Petrobras' (PBR) Asset Sale Halt Raises Investor Concerns

Petrobras PBR, Brazil's state-owned oil company, recently announced that it would honor all signed contracts while stopping pending asset sales. This announcement came as a surprise to many industry experts who were expecting the company to continue with its asset sale program.

The disclosure raised concerns about the company's financial health and provided investors with an opportunity to reassess their position and make informed investment decisions.

Petrobras has been in the process of divesting its non-core assets to reduce debt burden and focus on its core business of oil and gas exploration and production. The company's divestment program began in 2016 and faced several challenges, including legal issues and buyers’ disinterest.

Moving Forward With Signed Contract Sales

Petrobras plans to move ahead with the sale of five assets featuring contracts that have been already signed and are awaiting final regulatory approval. This decision shows that the company is committed to honoring its obligations and maintaining its stability in the long run.

However, PBR will review the status of potential deals that are under negotiation. This decision suggests that more than a dozen prospective sales could be halted, potentially impacting the company's financial performance.

Impact of Halting Pending Asset Sales

Petrobras' decision to halt pending asset sales comes on the back of a Supreme Court ruling that requires the company to seek congressional approval before selling its subsidiaries. This verdict caused a delay in PBR’s divestment program, which is aimed at reducing debt and improving the company's financial position.

While the decision to halt imminent asset sales may have a short-term impact on Petrobras' financial performance, it is a necessary move that will eventually benefit the company in the long run. With this move, PBR will also be able to reassess its divestment program and come up with a more strategic plan that’s in line with its long-term goals.

Fuel Pricing Policy Review

Another issue affecting Petrobras' recent developments is the potential review of the company's fuel pricing policy by the Brazilian government. The company stated that it has not yet received any proposal from the government to change its fuel pricing policy, responding to reports that the president's administration was set to push for such a move.

PBR’s fuel pricing policy has been a contentious issue in Brazil for years. The company has faced pressure from the government to lower fuel prices, which impacted its profitability. If the Brazilian government does push for changes to Petrobras' fuel pricing policy, it could have a significant impact on the company’s financial performance.

Future Outlook

PBR’s future outlook remains uncertain amid these developments. The company's decision to honor signed contracts while halting pending asset sales shows its commitment to maintaining stability and prioritizing long-term growth.

However, the potential suspension of projected sales could impact the Petrobras' financial performance in the short term. The prospective review of the company's fuel pricing policy by the Brazilian government could have a significant impact on its profitability.

In conclusion, PBR’s recent developments show that the company is facing significant challenges that could impact its future performance. While Petrobras’ decision to honor signed contracts and maintain stability is a positive sign, the potential shelving of projected sales and review of the company’s fuel pricing policy by the Brazilian government pose significant risks. PBR will need to make strategic decisions to navigate these issues and ensure long-term success.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Petrobras carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like NGL Energy Partners NGL, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Liberty Energy LBRT and Ranger Energy Services RNGR, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NGL Energy Partners: The company is worth approximately $405.78 million. Its shares have risen 42.4% in the past year.

NGL is a limited partnership company that operates a vertically-integrated propane business with three segments — retail propane, wholesale supply and marketing, and midstream.

Liberty Energy: The company is valued at around $2.34 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 81.53% for the last four quarters.

LBRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.87. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 14.50, which means the company is trading at a discount to the group.

Ranger Energy Services: The company is valued at around $268.89 million. In the past year, its shares have risen 7.1%.

RNGR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.87. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 14.50, which means the company is trading at a discount to the group.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.