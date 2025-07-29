Petrobras (PBR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.84, moving +2.31% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 0.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Petrobras in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Petrobras to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.25 billion, down 13.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $81.97 billion, demonstrating changes of -8.72% and -10.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% lower within the past month. At present, Petrobras boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.46.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

