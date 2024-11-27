Petrobras Partners with European Energy on E-Methanol Plant

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.
Petrobras has signed a Heads of Agreement with European Energy to develop a commercial-scale e-methanol plant in Brazil’s Pernambuco state. The project aligns with Petrobras’ Strategic Plan 2050 to reduce emissions and promote sustainable energy solutions. This partnership leverages European Energy’s expertise in renewable energy to advance Petrobras’ role in the energy transition.
