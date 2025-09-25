Petrobras & Others Urge Cade to Safeguard Competition in Subsea Market

Per Reuters, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR, one of the largest integrated energy firms in Brazil, alongside Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and TechnipFMC plc FTI, has petitioned Brazil’s antitrust regulator Cade to closely examine the proposed merger between Norway-based Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY and Italy-based Saipem.

Concerns Over Market Concentration

Competition is considered a crucial factor in ensuring innovation, fair pricing and reliable services in Brazil’s energy sector. However, the merger between Subsea7 and Saipem, which is set to create a new company called Saipem7, poses risks of excessive concentration in subsea oil and gas services. Nearly half of the vessels available for Petrobras’ subsea engineering, procurement, construction and installation contracts already belong to Subsea7 and Saipem, and therefore, such consolidation could drive up costs, limit options and undermine competition in projects vital to the company’s operations.

ExxonMobil, a U.S.-based integrated energy firm, also warned that the merger would create a heavy concentration of contractors in the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines segment, potentially limiting competition and reducing customer options.

TechnipFMC, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, added that the deal could all but eliminate opportunities for rival companies to participate in Brazil’s public tenders.

Terms of the Subsea7 & Saipem Merger

In July 2025, Saipem and Subsea7 signed a binding merger agreement, formalizing the terms outlined in their memorandum. The merger will form Saipem7, a new global energy services leader, with projected revenues of about €21 billion and a combined backlog of €43 billion. Saipem7 will leverage its complementary strengths in geography, technology and fleets, with no single country accounting for more than 15% of its backlog, ensuring a diversified global presence. Shareholders of Saipem and Subsea7 will each hold 50% of the new entity, with Subsea7 investors receiving 6.688 new Saipem shares for each Subsea7 share they hold. The merger is expected to deliver annual synergies of roughly €300 million, creating significant value for shareholders. Both companies stress the deal’s strategic value in meeting the demands of increasingly large and complex client projects.

Safeguarding Competition Through Remedies

Petrobras’ filing with Cade emphasizes the need to maintain balance in the market. The company believes remedies such as asset sales or structural adjustments may be necessary if the merger proceeds. These measures would ensure that multiple service providers remain capable of competing in public tenders, protecting Petrobras, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), as well as ExxonMobil, TechnipFMC and Brazil’s broader energy ecosystem.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Commitment to Brazil’s Energy Future

As Brazil’s state-run energy company, Petrobras’ focus remains on delivering safe, efficient and cost-effective energy to the nation. It strongly supports regulatory oversight that preserves healthy competition, as it is essential to sustaining growth, encouraging innovation, and securing Brazil’s position as a global energy leader.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.