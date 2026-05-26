Petrobras or APA: Which Oil Stock Offers Better Risk Reward?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras (PBR) and APA Corporation APA have both benefited from improving sentiment toward oil and gas stocks, with their shares posting similar gains recently. However, the two companies offer very different investment stories. Petrobras is a large integrated energy company with strong offshore production and a major refining business in Brazil. APA, on the other hand, is a more focused exploration and production player with key operations in the Permian Basin and Egypt, along with long-term growth potential from its Suriname project. Both stocks have strengths, but which one looks more attractive right now?

The Case for PBR Stock

Petrobras’ latest quarter showed why the company remains one of the most important energy producers in theglobal market The headline numbers were not perfect, as the company missed earnings and revenue expectations. Still, the underlying business performed well. Sales revenues rose to $23.5 billion from $21.1 billion a year earlier, while net income improved to $6.2 billion from nearly $6 billion. Petrobras also generated $8.4 billion in operating cash flow, giving it meaningful financial room to fund its investment program.

The strongest part of the story is production. Petrobras reported record average oil, NGL and natural gas output of about 3,225 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) in the first quarter, up 16.1% year over year. This growth was supported by major offshore fields including Buzios, Mero, Marlim and Voador. The company’s pre-salt assets remain a major advantage because they are large, productive and comparatively low cost. This gives Petrobras a strong base for earnings and cash generation across different commodity-price environments.

Refining is becoming a bigger part of the bullish argument as well. Petrobras produced 1,816 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd) of refined products in the first quarter, up 6.7% from the previous quarter. Its refining system reached a 95% utilization rate, and March utilization climbed to 97.4%, the highest monthly level since December 2014. The company also achieved a monthly record for S-10 diesel (a cleaner, high-demand fuel) production, while diesel, gasoline and jet fuel represented 68% of total oil-product output.

Investors should know that higher domestic fuel output can reduce imports and improve Petrobras’ ability to serve Brazil’s market. The company is also adding capacity through offshore projects such as the P-79 FPSO at Buzios, which supports future production growth. However, risks remain. Petrobras is partly exposed to government influence, especially around fuel pricing and capital allocation. Heavy investment spending may also temper expectations for unusually high payouts. Even so, the business momentum is hard to ignore.

The Case for APA Stock

APA’s first-quarter update was solid and showed continued execution. The company reported net income attributable to common stock of $446 million, or $1.26 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings came in at $489 million, or $1.38 per share. APA generated $477 million in free cash flow and $1.6 billion in adjusted EBITDAX, while reported production totaled around 442 MBOE/d.

The Permian Basin remains APA’s key near-term growth and cash-flow engine. U.S. oil production averaged 124 Mbpd, helped by better uptime and improved efficiency. Management raised its full-year U.S. oil production outlook to 122 Mbpd while keeping Permian capital spending unchanged. That suggests that APA is getting more output from the same spending plan, which is encouraging for margins and free cash flow.

APA also deserves credit for financial discipline. The company repaid $634 million of near-term bond maturities through April, which is expected to reduce annual interest expense by more than $60 million in 2026. It is also targeting $450 million of cumulative run-rate cost savings by year-end 2026. Its capital-return framework, which aims to return at least 60% of free cash flow to investors, gives shareholders a clear payout structure.

The longer-term upside rests on Suriname, where first oil is expected in 2028. If execution goes well, that project could become a meaningful free-cash-flow driver. Still, APA has some drawbacks. Revenues declined year over year in the first quarter, and its Egypt volumes can be affected by production-sharing contract mechanics when oil prices rise. U.S. natural gas weakness is another headwind. APA is improving, but its portfolio does not offer the same scale or integrated strength as Petrobras.

Price Performance

Both PBR and APA have gained around 57% over the past six months. That makes the price-performance comparison almost even. Since both stocks have already rallied sharply, the more important question is which company offers the better mix of value, earnings momentum and business durability from here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation

PBR has the clearer valuation advantage. The stock trades at roughly 4.5X forward earnings, compared with about 8.9X for APA. APA’s lower-cost efforts and Suriname potential are positives, but Petrobras offers larger production, stronger refining leverage and broader cash generation at a much cheaper multiple.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Estimates

The earnings outlook also favors Petrobras. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBR points to 69% earnings growth in 2026 and a 15% decline in 2027.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For APA, the consensus estimate calls for 34% growth in 2026 and a steeper 34% decline in 2027.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both companies are cyclical, but PBR has the stronger near-term growth profile and a less severe expected drop-off.

Conclusion

In the end, APA is a well-run operator with improving costs, a healthier balance sheet and future Suriname upside. However, Petrobras brings a more compelling overall package: larger scale, record production, refining strength, cheaper valuation and better earnings estimate trends. PBR holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), making it the better choice than APA, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.