Petrobras oil output may exceed target in 2023, executive says

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

November 01, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA may "marginally" exceed its oil production target for 2023, Chief Engineering Officer Carlos Travassos told reporters on Wednesday.

Travassos said the potential higher output would come on the back of positive performances of both its up and downstream segments, adding that production is already at the upper band of the oil giant's target.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

