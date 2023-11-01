Petrobras oil output may exceed target in 2023, executive says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA may "marginally" exceed its oil production target for 2023, Chief Engineering Officer Carlos Travassos told reporters on Wednesday.

Travassos said the potential higher output would come on the back of positive performances of both its up and downstream segments, adding that production is already at the upper band of the oil giant's target.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.