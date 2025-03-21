Petrobras' Offshore Fields to Deploy Baker Hughes' Completions Tech

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR and Baker Hughes Company BKR have signed a multi-year, fully integrated completions contract in which Baker Hughes will provide its completions technology services across multiple deepwater fields offshore Brazil. An open tender preceded the award of this contract and will make use of Baker Hughes’ innovative completions technology portfolio to enhance production across multiple deepwater fields offshore Brazil.

Implications of PBR’s Technology-Driven Contract

The collaboration between these two companies highlights that BKR has specifically customized a range of cutting-edge completion technologies to meet the needs of Petrobras’ offshore development that will help to improve operational efficiency, reduce costly interventions and enable real-time well monitoring across multiple zones.

BKR’s unmatched completion technologies have proved their caliber in harsh environments of deepwater and high-pressure wells requiring a supreme level of reliability. Working closely with Petrobras, Baker Hughes has consistently pioneered innovative approaches to developing Brazil’s natural resources safely and efficiently through continuous innovation, enhancement and rigorous testing.

Petrobras will deploy Baker Hughes' SureCONTROL Premium interval control valve, a state-of-the-art technology that ensures enhanced reliability in high-flowrate environments. With real-time response capabilities, this solution allows remote monitoring and management of well conditions.

Additional completion technologies, such as SureSENS QPT ELITE downhole gauges and the SureTREAT chemical injection system, will reinforce Petrobras’ commitment to operational excellence and sustainability.

Strengthening Brazil’s Energy Future

Strengthening Petrobras’ leadership in offshore development, Baker Hughes has always been a trusted partner in Brazil’s energy sector for decades. With the first deployments expected in late 2025, this partnership marks a new era of efficiency and resilience in Brazil’s energy landscape.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America.

