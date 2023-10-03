News & Insights

US Markets

Petrobras mulls hiking fuel prices before end of year, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

October 03, 2023 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is considering hiking fuel prices at its refineries again before the years ends, but no final decision has be made so far, chief executive Jean Paul Prates told reporters on Tuesday.

Petrobras implemented a new pricing policy this year, ditching a more market-based strategy in favor of greater flexibility to smooth price swings, but pledged prices would not dip "below profitability."

Global oil prices and foreign exchange rates, some of the factors that impact on the oil giant's local gasoline and diesel prices, have jumped in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.