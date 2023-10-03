Petrobras mulls hiking fuel prices before end of year, CEO says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA is considering hiking fuel prices at its refineries again before the years ends, but no final decision has be made so far, chief executive Jean Paul Prates told reporters on Tuesday.

Petrobras implemented a new pricing policy this year, ditching a more market-based strategy in favor of greater flexibility to smooth price swings, but pledged prices would not dip "below profitability."

Global oil prices and foreign exchange rates, some of the factors that impact on the oil giant's local gasoline and diesel prices, have jumped in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

